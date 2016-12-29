Turkish court imposes ban on media co...

Turkish court imposes ban on media coverage of investigation of Russian ambassador's murder

Groong

An Ankara court has ordered for a temporary broadcast ban on media coverage of the news related to the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday. STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS:  According to judicial sources, the media ban was in response to the request of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Turkey

