Turkish court imposes ban on media coverage of investigation of Russian ambassador's murder
An Ankara court has ordered for a temporary broadcast ban on media coverage of the news related to the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday. STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to judicial sources, the media ban was in response to the request of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.
