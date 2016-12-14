Turkish court approves verdicts again...

Turkish court approves verdicts against policemen for killing of Gezi protester Ali Ismail Korkmaz

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Turkish Daily News

The Turkish Supreme Court of Appeals has approved a verdict against two police officers who were found guilty of killing 19-year-old Gezi protester Ali Ismail Korkmaz. Officers Mevlut Saldogan and Yalc n Akbulut, who were both convicted to 10 years and 10 months in jail, will serve prison terms that were handed down by a Kayseri court after the case was re-evaluated.

Turkey

