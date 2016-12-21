Turkey's first FSRU to boost energy supply security
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkey's first Liquefied Natural Gas Floating Storage Regasification Unit opened Dec. 23 with a grand ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Daily Sabah reported. "This facility, which has the capacity to send up to 20 million cubic meters of LNG per day to our national transmission network, will be both a power plant, producing electricity with natural gas, and a fuse for consumption for heating purposes," he said.
