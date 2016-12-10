Turkey's ASELSAN, Saudi TAQNIA form j...

Turkey's ASELSAN, Saudi TAQNIA form joint venture

The Turkish Armed Forces Foundation company, ASELSAN, said on Dec. 27 that it had established a joint venture with Saudi firm TAQNIA in Saudi Arabia. In a statement to the Borsa Istanbul, Turkey's main stock exchange, the company said the registration of its joint defense company SADEC had been completed.

