Turkey's ASELSAN, Saudi TAQNIA form joint venture
The Turkish Armed Forces Foundation company, ASELSAN, said on Dec. 27 that it had established a joint venture with Saudi firm TAQNIA in Saudi Arabia. In a statement to the Borsa Istanbul, Turkey's main stock exchange, the company said the registration of its joint defense company SADEC had been completed.
