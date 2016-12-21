Turkey will never allow a new state in N.Syria: Erdogan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey will never allow the formation of a new state in northern Syria, Anadolu reported. "We will never allow the founding of this kind of state," despite efforts to do so, Erdogan told Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board in Istanbul.
