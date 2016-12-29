Turkey showed secularism, democracy, ...

Turkey showed secularism, democracy, Islam coexists: Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey has showed to the entire world that secularism, democracy and Islam can coexist, said Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, the daughter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as she attended the 15th annual MAS-ICNA convention, which gathers Muslim communities in the United States, as a guest speaker. "Turkey showed to the whole world that secularism, democracy and Islam can live side by side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 1 hr mr large 3
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... 2 hr Mkz6 2
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery 2 hr Mkz6 7
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Mon izmir escort 54
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 23 salima 1
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Dec 21 Mehmet 4
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,978

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC