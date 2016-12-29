Turkey showed secularism, democracy, Islam coexists: Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar

Turkey has showed to the entire world that secularism, democracy and Islam can coexist, said Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, the daughter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as she attended the 15th annual MAS-ICNA convention, which gathers Muslim communities in the United States, as a guest speaker. "Turkey showed to the whole world that secularism, democracy and Islam can live side by side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.