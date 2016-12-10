Turkey Seeks To Include Saudis In Syr...

Turkey Seeks To Include Saudis In Syrian Peace Talks; Iran Says No

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saudi Arabia and Qatar should join Russian-sponsored peace talks on Syria even as a top Iranian official said Saudis should be excluded. Moscow has sponsored talks between Russia, Iran, and Turkey -- three of the main foreign players in Syria -- that it now seeks to broaden to include other parties in the five-year civil war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery 12 hr RUSSKI GO HOME 8
turks really really really are this stupid 13 hr mr large 3
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 17 hr Rockstar 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... 21 hr Mkz6 2
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Mon izmir escort 54
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 23 salima 1
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,512

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC