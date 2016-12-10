Turkey Seeks To Include Saudis In Syrian Peace Talks; Iran Says No
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saudi Arabia and Qatar should join Russian-sponsored peace talks on Syria even as a top Iranian official said Saudis should be excluded. Moscow has sponsored talks between Russia, Iran, and Turkey -- three of the main foreign players in Syria -- that it now seeks to broaden to include other parties in the five-year civil war.
