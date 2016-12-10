Turkey, Russia discussing Syria cease-fire plan
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turks really really really are this stupid
|6 hr
|mr large
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|20 hr
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Tue
|Rockstar
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Tue
|Mkz6
|2
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 23
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
