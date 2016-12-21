Turkey insists US provided weapons to Kurdish militia
Turkey on Thursday rejected Washington's denials that it has provided ... Officers scoured hotels, businesses, rest areas and trucks stops across a large swath of Virginia in the search for a 71-year-old New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter, who vanished during a holiday road... A New Jersey woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter have been found alive in secluded woods in rural Virginia, apparently stranded there for days after disappearing on a holiday road trip, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09)
|15 min
|Ramsy
|68
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|52 min
|RitaY RasulAllah
|6
|turks really really really are this stupid
|17 hr
|mr large
|8
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Tue
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Dec 27
|Rockstar
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC