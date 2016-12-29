Turkey, EU work to speed up flow of European funds for Syrian refugees

Turkey and the European Commission have begun technical work to overcome bureaucratic obstacles and accelerate the release of 3 billion Euros to Syrian refugees, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak announced Dec. 26. "We are now working on it," Kaynak told the Hurriyet Daily News during a visit to the Dogan Media Center on Dec. 26. The decision to work on the matter was taken during Kaynak's meeting with the European commissioner responsible for humanitarian aid and crisis management, Christos Stylianides, and the head of the EU delegation in Ankara, Ambassador Christian Berger, in the southeastern Anatolian province of Kahramanmaras around 10 days ago.

