Turkey, EU work to speed up flow of E...

Turkey, EU work to speed up flow of European funds for Syrian refugees

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey and the European Commission have begun technical work to overcome bureaucratic obstacles and accelerate the release of 3 billion Euros to Syrian refugees, Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak announced Dec. 26. "We are now working on it," Kaynak told the Hurriyet Daily News during a visit to the Dogan Media Center on Dec. 26. The decision to work on the matter was taken during Kaynak's meeting with the European commissioner responsible for humanitarian aid and crisis management, Christos Stylianides, and the head of the EU delegation in Ankara, Ambassador Christian Berger, in the southeastern Anatolian province of Kahramanmaras around 10 days ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Mon izmir escort 54
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Dec 24 Rockstar 1
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 23 salima 1
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Dec 21 Mehmet 4
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 20 RUSSKI GO HOME 6
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 20 Rockstar 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,901

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC