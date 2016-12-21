Turkey can invest in Azerbaijan's agriculture, power industry
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkish businessmen are ready to invest in various spheres of Azerbaijan's economy, said Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci in an exclusive interview with Trend. Turkish businessmen are ready to invest in such spheres as the agriculture , fishery and fishing industry, production of food products, light industry , construction industry , mechanical engineering, tourism and power industry, said Tufenkci.
