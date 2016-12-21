Turkey boasts 'sixth-largest' diploma...

Turkey boasts 'sixth-largest' diplomatic network in the world

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey has the sixth-largest diplomatic network in the world, according to an international global diplomacy index. The index published by the Australia-based Lowy Institute for International Policy showed that Turkey has the largest number of diplomatic missions abroad, following the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) 4 hr izmir escort 54
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Sat Rockstar 1
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 23 salima 1
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Dec 21 Mehmet 4
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 20 RUSSKI GO HOME 6
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 20 Rockstar 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,410 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC