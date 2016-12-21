Turkey boasts 'sixth-largest' diplomatic network in the world
Turkey has the sixth-largest diplomatic network in the world, according to an international global diplomacy index. The index published by the Australia-based Lowy Institute for International Policy showed that Turkey has the largest number of diplomatic missions abroad, following the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.
