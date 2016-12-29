The Latest: Syrian Kurds, allies appr...

The Latest: Syrian Kurds, allies approve draft constitution

12 hrs ago

A Kurdish official says Kurdish groups and their Arab and Christian allies have approved a document that would act as a constitution in their autonomous region in northern Syria. Nawaf Khalil, an official with the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, said the document known as the Social Contract was approved Thursday during a meeting in the northeastern Syrian town of Rmeilan.

Turkey

