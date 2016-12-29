The Latest: Syrian Kurds, allies approve draft constitution
A Kurdish official says Kurdish groups and their Arab and Christian allies have approved a document that would act as a constitution in their autonomous region in northern Syria. Nawaf Khalil, an official with the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, said the document known as the Social Contract was approved Thursday during a meeting in the northeastern Syrian town of Rmeilan.
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turks really really really are this stupid
|7 hr
|mr large
|8
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|10 hr
|RitaY RasulAllah
|3
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Tue
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Dec 27
|Rockstar
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
