The Latest: John Kerry concerned by rhetoric out of Turkey
The Latest on the development in the Syrian civil war and the aftermath of the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey : John Kerry's spokesman says the U.S. Secretary of State has raised concerns about "some of the rhetoric coming out of Turkey with respect to American involvement or support, tacit or otherwise, for this unspeakable assassination yesterday because of the presence of Mr. Gulen here in the United States." "We need to let the investigators do their job and we need to let the facts and the evidence take them where it is before we jump to conclusions," Kirby added.
