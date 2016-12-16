The Latest: John Kerry concerned by r...

The Latest: John Kerry concerned by rhetoric out of Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

The Latest on the development in the Syrian civil war and the aftermath of the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey : John Kerry's spokesman says the U.S. Secretary of State has raised concerns about "some of the rhetoric coming out of Turkey with respect to American involvement or support, tacit or otherwise, for this unspeakable assassination yesterday because of the presence of Mr. Gulen here in the United States." "We need to let the investigators do their job and we need to let the facts and the evidence take them where it is before we jump to conclusions," Kirby added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 6 hr Rockstar 1
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Fri salima 1
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Fri Nurple3234 12
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Dec 21 Mehmet 4
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 20 RUSSKI GO HOME 6
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 20 Rockstar 1
its official , turks are russia's bitches Dec 20 mr large 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,785 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,541

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC