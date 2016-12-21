Syria's cease-fire holding despite mi...

Syria's cease-fire holding despite minor violations

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Osama Abu Zeid of the the main moderate Syrian opposition group Free Syrian Army, shows what he said is a copy of the five-point cease-fire agreement for Syria, during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Abu Zeid said that his group, one of the 13 armed opposition factions, had agreed to abide by the nationwide cease-fire agreement that will go into effect at midnight Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... 24 min george whyte 12
Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09) 3 hr Ramsy 68
turks really really really are this stupid 20 hr mr large 8
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Tue RUSSKI GO HOME 8
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Dec 27 Rockstar 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,763

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC