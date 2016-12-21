Sporadic fighting mars second day of Syria cease-fire

Parts of Syria saw continued fighting Saturday, on the second day of a nationwide cease-fire intended to pave the way for peace talks between the government and the opposition in the new year. Activists reported pro-government forces were pressing on several fronts against two strategically-located opposition pockets around the capital, Damascus, while Russia's military deployment to Syria reported twelve cease-fire violations it blamed on rebels Friday.

