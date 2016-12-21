Snow, storms hit Turkey, at least 2 k...

Snow, storms hit Turkey, at least 2 killed in floods

Read more: Turkish Daily News

Heavy snowfall and rains along with cold weather across Turkey paralyzed ordinary life for people while precipitating deadly floods in the southern part of the country and suspending education at many schools in central and northern provinces due to snow. Two people were killed in the southern province of Mersin on Dec. 29 due to a flood that was caused by heavy rains in the region.

Turkey

