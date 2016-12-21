Snow, storms hit Turkey, at least 2 killed in floods
Heavy snowfall and rains along with cold weather across Turkey paralyzed ordinary life for people while precipitating deadly floods in the southern part of the country and suspending education at many schools in central and northern provinces due to snow. Two people were killed in the southern province of Mersin on Dec. 29 due to a flood that was caused by heavy rains in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turks really really really are this stupid
|5 hr
|mr large
|8
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|7 hr
|RitaY RasulAllah
|3
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Tue
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Dec 27
|Rockstar
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 23
|salima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC