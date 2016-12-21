Shooter wearing Santa garb kills 35 i...

Shooter wearing Santa garb kills 35 in Turkey nightclub shooting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

At least 35 people were killed and dozens wounded when a gunman dressed as Santa Claus opened fire in a crowded Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve, according to officials and reports. Turkey's state-run news agency said as many as 600 people were partying at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district when the assailant started firing randomly inside the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) 12 min fener 5
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... 18 hr Rambo 12
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Fri Dave 2
Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09) Fri Ramsy 68
turks really really really are this stupid Thu mr large 8
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 27 RUSSKI GO HOME 8
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Dec 27 Rockstar 5
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,504,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC