Shooter wearing Santa garb kills 35 in Turkey nightclub shooting

At least 35 people were killed and dozens wounded when a gunman dressed as Santa Claus opened fire in a crowded Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve, according to officials and reports. Turkey's state-run news agency said as many as 600 people were partying at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district when the assailant started firing randomly inside the building.

