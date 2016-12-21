Shooter wearing Santa garb kills 35 in Turkey nightclub shooting
At least 35 people were killed and dozens wounded when a gunman dressed as Santa Claus opened fire in a crowded Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve, according to officials and reports. Turkey's state-run news agency said as many as 600 people were partying at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district when the assailant started firing randomly inside the building.
