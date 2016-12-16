Russian president guarantees envoy's murder won't damage Russia-Turkey ties
The assassination of Russian Ambassador to Ankara Adrey Karlov was an attempt to hurt Russia and harm Russian-Turkish relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that the incident would not harm relations between the two countries. Those who seek to harm Russian-Turkish relations may be behind the downing of a Russian jet on Nov. 24, 2015, and the assassination Karlov, Putin said at an annual news conference on Dec. 23 in Moscow.
