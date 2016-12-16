Russian ambassador to Turkey 'shot dead' in attack at art gallery - reports
The Russian ambassador to Ankara was shot in an attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital on Monday and the Russian RIA news agency said he had died of his wounds. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/russian-ambassador-to-turkey-shot-dead-in-attack-at-art-gallery-reports-35305951.html The Russian ambassador to Ankara was shot in an attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital on Monday and the Russian RIA news agency said he had died of his wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|6 hr
|Rockstar
|1
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Fri
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Fri
|Nurple3234
|12
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Mehmet
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 20
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|6
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|its official , turks are russia's bitches
|Dec 20
|mr large
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC