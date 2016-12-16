Russia, Turkey could grow even closer...

Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after envoy's slaying

There are 1 comment on the WLOX-TV Biloxi story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after envoy's slaying. In it, WLOX-TV Biloxi reports that:

Erdogan said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he spoke by phone Monday night,... . Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he speaks during the opening ceremony of Eurasia Tunnel in Istanbul, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rockstar

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Get rid of all the filthy Kurds first.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 6 hr Rockstar 1
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Fri salima 1
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Fri Nurple3234 12
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Dec 21 Mehmet 4
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 20 RUSSKI GO HOME 6
its official , turks are russia's bitches Dec 20 mr large 1
News Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15) Dec 19 danker nuggets 3
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,524

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC