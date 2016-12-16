Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after envoy's slaying
There are 1 comment on the WLOX-TV Biloxi story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after envoy's slaying. In it, WLOX-TV Biloxi reports that:
Erdogan said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he spoke by phone Monday night,... . Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he speaks during the opening ceremony of Eurasia Tunnel in Istanbul, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Get rid of all the filthy Kurds first.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|6 hr
|Rockstar
|1
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Fri
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Fri
|Nurple3234
|12
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Mehmet
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 20
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|6
|its official , turks are russia's bitches
|Dec 20
|mr large
|1
|Obama won't call it Armenian 'genocide' on 100t... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|danker nuggets
|3
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC