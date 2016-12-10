Russia: Syria ceasefire deal reached
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the opposition, Russian state media TASS reports. "Reports have just arrived that several hours ago there was a development that we all have looked and worked for for so long," Putin said.
