Revelers bid adieu to year of conflic...

Revelers bid adieu to year of conflicts; violence in Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts, deadly attacks at gatherings and deaths of legendary celebrities. Sydney sent up a dazzling tribute to 2016's fallen icons with a New Year's Eve fireworks display honoring the late singer David Bowie and late actor Gene Wilder, becoming the first major city to bid a bittersweet adieu to a turbulent year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... 9 hr Rambo 12
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... 20 hr Dave 2
Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09) Fri Ramsy 68
turks really really really are this stupid Thu mr large 8
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 27 RUSSKI GO HOME 8
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Dec 27 Rockstar 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,495,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC