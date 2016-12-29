'Respectful' young man who shot envoy
Altintas was 22 when he shot Andrei Karlov in the back at an Ankara art gallery before being himself gunned down by police. Few in Soke would have recognised the figure in black suit and tie who stood over the diplomat's body screaming extremist slogans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|izmir escort
|54
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Dec 24
|Rockstar
|1
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 23
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Mehmet
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 20
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|6
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC