Recent terrorist attacks signal the failure of its multiculturalism
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS The recent terrorist attack in Berlin and the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey add to the worries of the already struggling European policymakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Sat
|Rockstar
|1
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Fri
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Fri
|Nurple3234
|12
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Mehmet
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 20
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|6
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|its official , turks are russia's bitches
|Dec 20
|mr large
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC