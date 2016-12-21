Panel advances amendments empowering Turks' president
A Turkish parliamentary commission on Friday cleared a set of draft constitutional amendments that would greatly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The constitutional commission approved the legislation at the end of a 17-hour session that lasted into the early hours of Friday, opening the way for deliberations and a vote in the full assembly in January, with a possible referendum in the spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|3 hr
|Rambo
|12
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|14 hr
|Dave
|2
|Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Ramsy
|68
|turks really really really are this stupid
|Thu
|mr large
|8
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 27
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Dec 27
|Rockstar
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC