Over 350 bars of fake 'gold' found, four treasure hunters detained in Turkey's Antalya

Over 350 plaster bars covered in gold paint were found in a cave in the southern province of Antalya on Dec. 29 and four treasure hunters were detained. After three days of excavations carried out in a mountainous area in Antalya's Kemer district, teams supervised by archaeologists found that the bars were placed by a suspected fraud group to deceive four other suspects, identified as B.H.S, S.C., A.B. and M.K., who attempted to conduct an unlicensed excavation work to discover what they believed were gold.

Turkey

