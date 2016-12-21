Over 350 bars of fake 'gold' found, four treasure hunters detained in Turkey's Antalya

Over 350 plaster bars covered in gold paint were found in a cave in the southern province of Antalya on Dec. 29 and four treasure hunters were detained. After three days of excavations carried out in a mountainous area in Antalya's Kemer district, teams supervised by archaeologists found that the bars were placed by a suspected fraud group to deceive four other suspects, identified as B.H.S, S.C., A.B. and M.K., who attempted to conduct an unlicensed excavation work to discover what they believed were gold.

