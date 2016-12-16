Night of terror: Numerous dead after suspected terror attacks in Germany, Turkey and Switzerland
Police and emergency workers are at the site of an accident at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Police work at the site of an accident at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Paramedics work at the site of an accident at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|6 hr
|Rockstar
|1
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Fri
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Fri
|Nurple3234
|12
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Mehmet
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 20
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|6
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|its official , turks are russia's bitches
|Dec 20
|mr large
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC