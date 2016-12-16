Man in Custody After Shots Fired in Front of US Embassy in Turkey
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|6 hr
|Rockstar
|1
|Fri
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Fri
|Nurple3234
|12
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Mehmet
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 20
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|6
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|its official , turks are russia's bitches
|Dec 20
|mr large
|1
