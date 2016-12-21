License plate recognition systems to be installed in mall parking lots across Turkey

A license plate recognition system will be installed in the parking lots of all malls across Turkey as a part of security precautions, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. According to the new Customs and Trade Ministry regulation published in the Official Gazette on Dec. 29, license plate recognition systems will be installed at the entrances and exits of mall parking lots and will provide license plate information to law enforcement if required.

