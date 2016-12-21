Kazakhstan to host Russia-Turkey-Iran talks on Syria
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kazakhstan will create the necessary conditions to organize negotiations on Syria between Russia, Turkey and Iran, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said Dec. 26 during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|28 min
|izmir escort
|54
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Sat
|Rockstar
|1
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 23
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Mehmet
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 20
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|6
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC