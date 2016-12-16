Johnson condemns 'despicable' murder of Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Boris Johnson has condemned the "despicable murder" of Russia's ambassador to Turkey, who was gunned down during a speech. The Foreign Secretary said the shooting of Andrei Karlov was a "cowardly attack" after Russia's foreign ministry confirmed the diplomat's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|6 hr
|Rockstar
|1
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Fri
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Fri
|Nurple3234
|12
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Mehmet
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 20
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|6
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|its official , turks are russia's bitches
|Dec 20
|mr large
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC