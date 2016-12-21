Inquirer Editorial: Making peace is harder than making war

In August 1998, a splinter group of the Irish Republican Army set off a car bomb in the Omagh section of County Tyrone in Northern Ireland that killed 29 people and two unborn babies and injured 220 others. The bombing prompted Bono, the lead singer of the Irish rock band U2, to write a song titled "Peace on Earth" that lists the names of some of the people killed in the bombing along with powerful lyrics: The song hits home as another holiday season arrives in the midst of so much turmoil at home and abroad.

