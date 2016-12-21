Inquirer Editorial: Making peace is h...

Inquirer Editorial: Making peace is harder than making war

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

In August 1998, a splinter group of the Irish Republican Army set off a car bomb in the Omagh section of County Tyrone in Northern Ireland that killed 29 people and two unborn babies and injured 220 others. The bombing prompted Bono, the lead singer of the Irish rock band U2, to write a song titled "Peace on Earth" that lists the names of some of the people killed in the bombing along with powerful lyrics: The song hits home as another holiday season arrives in the midst of so much turmoil at home and abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Sat Rockstar 1
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 23 salima 1
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Dec 21 Mehmet 4
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 20 RUSSKI GO HOME 6
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 20 Rockstar 1
its official , turks are russia's bitches Dec 20 mr large 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC