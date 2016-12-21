Flights canceled, roads locked due to...

Flights canceled, roads locked due to snowfall, storms across Turkey

Heavy snowfall and storms across Turkey paralyzed ordinary life, blocking roads and leading to the cancellation of many domestic and international flights. Turkish Airlines announced on Dec. 30 that it had cancelled a total of 258 scheduled flights due to bad weather conditions.

