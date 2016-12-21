Five companies to compete in Turkey's first lira-based gas distribution tenders
Five companies will compete in Turkey's first Turkish lira-based natural gas tender, according to officials from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority . The first tender was held for the distribution of gas in the Dogubeyaz t district of the eastern province of Agr yesterday, and the second is expected to be held for the province of Tunceli in eastern Turkey later this week.
