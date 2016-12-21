European capitals ramp up security fo...

European capitals ramp up security for New Year's Eve

12 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

Holiday gatherings of large crowds always require extra security, but even more protective measures are being put in place for New Year's Eve festivities in European capitals and the US this year. The moves follow truck-ramming attacks in Berlin and Nice, France; as well as bomb attacks in Istanbul, Turkey, and stabbings and shootings in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK and Denmark.

Turkey

