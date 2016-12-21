European capitals ramp up security for New Year's Eve
Holiday gatherings of large crowds always require extra security, but even more protective measures are being put in place for New Year's Eve festivities in European capitals and the US this year. The moves follow truck-ramming attacks in Berlin and Nice, France; as well as bomb attacks in Istanbul, Turkey, and stabbings and shootings in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK and Denmark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|6 hr
|Dave
|2
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|14 hr
|Romp
|16
|Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09)
|17 hr
|Ramsy
|68
|turks really really really are this stupid
|Thu
|mr large
|8
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 27
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Dec 27
|Rockstar
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC