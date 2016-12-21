EP's President Schulz Opposes Liberal...

EP's President Schulz Opposes Liberalisation of Visa Regime With Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

According to the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz , the process of liberalisation of the visa regime between Turkey and the EU will not begin until Ankara carries out reforms in its anti-terrorist legislation. So far, Schulz has not submitted a proposal from the European Commission on the visa-free regime for discussion by the European Parliament, reported Focus agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Sat Rockstar 1
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 23 salima 1
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Dec 21 Mehmet 4
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 20 RUSSKI GO HOME 6
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 20 Rockstar 1
its official , turks are russia's bitches Dec 20 mr large 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,729

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC