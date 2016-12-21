EP's President Schulz Opposes Liberalisation of Visa Regime With Turkey
According to the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz , the process of liberalisation of the visa regime between Turkey and the EU will not begin until Ankara carries out reforms in its anti-terrorist legislation. So far, Schulz has not submitted a proposal from the European Commission on the visa-free regime for discussion by the European Parliament, reported Focus agency.
