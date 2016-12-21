Dear Mr. Trump, now that you're president ...

Now that the election is finally behind us, may I ask a tiny question: Why did you want this job? Was it on your bucket list? After so many square miles of golf courses, trophy wives, gilt mirrors and crystal chandeliers, was there nothing left to mess with? I wasn't surprised, by the way, when you said you'd spend half your time in New York. I mean, it's New York! And the White House is a tad bourgeois in an Epcot-ty sort of way.

