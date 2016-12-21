Clashes, shelling and air raids tarni...

Clashes, shelling and air raids tarnish Russia and Turkey's Syria truce

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Clashes, shelling and air raids in western Syria marred a Russian- and Turkish-backed ceasefire that aims to end nearly six years of war and lead to peace talks between rebels and a government emboldened by recent battlefield success. Rebel fighters stand on a street in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria December 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... 3 hr Rambo 12
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... 14 hr Dave 2
Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09) Fri Ramsy 68
turks really really really are this stupid Thu mr large 8
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 27 RUSSKI GO HOME 8
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Dec 27 Rockstar 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,378

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC