Clashes, shelling and air raids tarnish Russia and Turkey's Syria truce
Clashes, shelling and air raids in western Syria marred a Russian- and Turkish-backed ceasefire that aims to end nearly six years of war and lead to peace talks between rebels and a government emboldened by recent battlefield success. Rebel fighters stand on a street in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria December 30, 2016.
