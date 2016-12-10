Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Click Orlando

Egypt took the radical decision to let its currency float freely in November. The move was part of an attempt to ease its deep economic crisis and secure an emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Click Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turks really really really are this stupid 4 min Rockstar 5
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Tue RUSSKI GO HOME 8
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Tue Rockstar 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Tue Mkz6 2
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 23 salima 1
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,254 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC