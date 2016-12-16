Bana Alabed: 7-year-old Syrian girl m...

Bana Alabed: 7-year-old Syrian girl meets Turkey's President Erdogan

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old Syrian girl who brought the plight of Aleppo's victims to the world, wrote the latest chapter in her extraordinary story by meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. The meeting at the presidential palace in the capital was captured on camera and appears to show Bana thanking Erdogan in English, saying: "Thank you for supporting the children of Aleppo and help us to get out from war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 6 hr Rockstar 1
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Fri salima 1
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Fri Nurple3234 12
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Dec 21 Mehmet 4
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 20 RUSSKI GO HOME 6
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 20 Rockstar 1
its official , turks are russia's bitches Dec 20 mr large 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,785 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,535

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC