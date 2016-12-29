Assad gains Aleppo, but others likely to shape Syriaa s fate
In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Syria President Bashar Assad arrive for their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow. With his victory in Aleppo, Assad appears to have survived a nearly six-year war to drive him from power, but he is now more dependent on outside powers than ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|21 hr
|izmir escort
|54
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Dec 24
|Rockstar
|1
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 23
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Mehmet
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 20
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|6
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC