All ISIL members should be burned if claims on Turkish soldiers are true: MHP leader
All members of the jihadist terrorist organization should be burned if video released by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant showing two Turkish soldiers being burned alive is true, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party said in a party meeting over the weekend. "If this atrocious video going around on social media is true, then all these bloody-handed ISIL terrorists, inside and outside [Turkey] should be wiped out," he said.
