5 killed as bus falls off cliff in northern Turkey

At least five people have been killed and more than 20 injured after a passenger bus traveling between Istanbul and the Black Sea province of Sinop lost control and careened over the edge of a cliff. The driver of the bus reportedly struck a barrier before losing control, causing the vehicle to plunge about 10 meters down a cliff near the village of Basekin in Sinop's Sarayduzu district.

