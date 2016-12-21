5 killed as bus falls off cliff in northern Turkey
At least five people have been killed and more than 20 injured after a passenger bus traveling between Istanbul and the Black Sea province of Sinop lost control and careened over the edge of a cliff. The driver of the bus reportedly struck a barrier before losing control, causing the vehicle to plunge about 10 meters down a cliff near the village of Basekin in Sinop's Sarayduzu district.
