16 soldiers killed in al-Bab laid to rest in 14 cities across Turkey

Friday Read more: Turkish Daily News

Sixteen soldiers who were killed in al-Bab in northern Syria as part of Turkey's four-month-long military operation to secure its border were laid to rest on Dec. 23 in 14 provinces across the country. Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Is k told parliament on Dec. 22 that the number of Turkish soldiers who had been killed in al-Bab the previous day had risen to 16, hours after the death toll was given as 14. Turkey has been carrying out both on-ground and aerial operation against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant militants in northern Syria.

