14 Turkish soldiers killed in fight for Syria ISIL-held al-Bab
Fourteen Turkish soldiers were killed and 33 wounded in clashes with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant militants in Syria on Dec. 21 in the Turkish military's highest single-day death toll since it launched operations in the country in August. The fighting came as Turkey and Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army fighters faced increasing resistance from militants in a battle to take the key town ISIL-held town of al-Bab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Sat
|Rockstar
|1
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Fri
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Fri
|Nurple3234
|12
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Dec 21
|Mehmet
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|Dec 20
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|6
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 20
|Rockstar
|1
|its official , turks are russia's bitches
|Dec 20
|mr large
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC