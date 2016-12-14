14 Turkish soldiers killed in fight for Syria ISIL-held al-Bab

Fourteen Turkish soldiers were killed and 33 wounded in clashes with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant militants in Syria on Dec. 21 in the Turkish military's highest single-day death toll since it launched operations in the country in August. The fighting came as Turkey and Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army fighters faced increasing resistance from militants in a battle to take the key town ISIL-held town of al-Bab.

