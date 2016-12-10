10 things to know Wednesday
A Turkish news agency says Ankara and Moscow are working to ensure that the truce would come into effect at midnight, although there was no immediate confirmation from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. "People relate to aspects of my stories and that's nice for me because then I'm not all alone with it," she told The AP in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turks really really really are this stupid
|9 hr
|mr large
|4
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|23 hr
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Tue
|Rockstar
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Tue
|Mkz6
|2
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 23
|salima
|1
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC