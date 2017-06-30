Tunisian President Vows To Support Pa...

Tunisian President Vows To Support Palestinian Cause

1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said Thursday that Tunisia will spare no effort to support the Palestinian cause and push for a two-state solution, China's Xinhua news agency reported. He made the remarks at a joint press briefing with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

