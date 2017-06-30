Tunisia: German Holidaymakers Stabbed...

Tunisia: German Holidaymakers Stabbed in Further Blow to Tourist Industry

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Al Bawaba

Tunisian security personnel monitor the beach following the 2015 Sousse mass shooting which killed 38 at a tourist resort A man described as "mentally disturbed" has stabbed and wounded two German tourists on Friday at a marketplace near Tunisia's northeastern beach resort of Hammamet, authorities said on Friday. The victims, a German mother and her 27-year-old daughter, were targeted by the assailant while walking through the arts and crafts market of the town of Nabeul, the tourism and interior ministries said in a joint statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Who can prove ISIS is popular?' (Dec '16) Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Name 2
News This Country Beat Back the Islamist TideBy Maaj... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Trumpo 5
News Muslim waitress is assaulted in south of France... (Jun '16) Jun '16 lilas marrier 1
News What is an Islamist? (Aug '12) Apr '16 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 57
News Jailed: Illegal immigrant who raped and sexuall... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Tunisian gay men jailed for having sex and forc... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Logic Analysis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,979 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC