Tunisia: German Holidaymakers Stabbed in Further Blow to Tourist Industry
Tunisian security personnel monitor the beach following the 2015 Sousse mass shooting which killed 38 at a tourist resort A man described as "mentally disturbed" has stabbed and wounded two German tourists on Friday at a marketplace near Tunisia's northeastern beach resort of Hammamet, authorities said on Friday. The victims, a German mother and her 27-year-old daughter, were targeted by the assailant while walking through the arts and crafts market of the town of Nabeul, the tourism and interior ministries said in a joint statement.
