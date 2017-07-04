Tunisia: From Victims to Accused

Tuesday Read more: Humans Rights Watch

Tunisians who complain or question police conduct may find themselves facing retaliatory charges of insulting the police, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch has documented a pattern of cases against people who filed a complaint or announced their intention to do so, after police officers allegedly insulted, arbitrary arrested, or assaulted them.

Chicago, IL

